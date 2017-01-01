An easy way to capture your important meetings and convert them into
actionable information: tasks and highlights.
When meeting one-on-one at a coffee shop or a meeting room, our app gets rid of note-taking interruptions and lets you focus on the discussion instead (and the coffee).
The what, the where, and the who of lucid conversational knowledge are now at your disposal.
Save time on follow ups and action items - focus on conversation rather than note-taking.
Easily loop in people who weren’t at the meeting.
Use additional smartphones and deep learning algorithms will do the rest.
Recordings from several smartphones enrich the data and enhance quality.
Auto extraction of tasks
Shared control of what goes on record.
Automatically transcribed meetings.
Guaranteed by strong encryption.
Do you have an enterprise solution?
Great question! Please, contact us for additional information.
Make your meetings more efficient and capture knowledge from conversations at any place.
Forget paid services and old-school recorders.
Focus more on brainstorm and negotiations.
Never forget important things about candidates.
Spend less time on gathering
specs.
Reduce bureaucracy and spend more time with the patient.
Rest assured that all valuable points are retained.
Be calm knowing that your new hires “play well”.
We use 2 or more mobile phones to provide comfort and security for participants.
Everyone has mutual control of what goes on record.
The recording person
controls and accumulates
the knowledge
Mutual control:
only approved parts go
on record
Improved speaker separation results in a better transcript.
Single microphone, hardly
separable speakers
- poor recognition quality
Two microphones
(one per phone): improved
separation