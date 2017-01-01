REASON8
An easy way to capture your important meetings and convert them into
actionable information: tasks and highlights.

When meeting one-on-one at a coffee shop or a meeting room, our app gets rid of note-taking interruptions and lets you focus on the discussion instead (and the coffee).

Retain conversational knowledge

The what, the where, and the who of lucid conversational knowledge are now at your disposal.

Increase productivity

Save time on follow ups and action items - focus on conversation rather than note-taking.

Stay in touch

Easily loop in people who weren’t at the meeting.

Features

Superior Quality/

Use additional smartphones and deep learning algorithms will do the rest.

Speaker Detection/

Recordings from several smartphones enrich the data and enhance quality.

Meeting Summaries/

Auto extraction of tasks

/Mutual Trust

Shared control of what goes on record.

/Meeting Privacy

Automatically transcribed meetings.

/Strong Security

Guaranteed by strong encryption.

FAQ

Do you have an enterprise solution?
Great question! Please, contact us for additional information.

Use Cases

Make your meetings more efficient and capture knowledge from conversations at any place.

HOW WE PROVIDE TRUST

We use 2 or more mobile phones to provide comfort and security for participants.
Everyone has mutual control of what goes on record.

The recording person
controls and accumulates
the knowledge

Mutual control:
only approved parts go
on record

HOW WE PROVIDE QUALITY

Improved speaker separation results in a better transcript.

Single microphone, hardly
separable speakers
- poor recognition quality

Two microphones
(one per phone): improved
separation

